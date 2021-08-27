Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Government to consult on banning plastic plates and cutlery

By Press Association
27th August 2021

By Josie Clarke, PA Consumer Affairs Correspondent

This story is embargoed until 23:30 - 27 Aug 2021
Single-use plastic plates, cutlery and polystyrene cups could be banned in England under plans to further cut environmentally damaging waste.

A public consultation on banning the items will be launched in the autumn, with the aim of businesses using more sustainable alternatives and cutting polluting plastic litter.

Each person uses 18 single-use plastic plates and 37 single-use plastic items of cutlery each year in England, according to figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Thanks to the durability of plastic, items used for a few minutes can last for centuries in landfill or as litter in the countryside or ocean, it warned.

Around the world, more than one million birds and more than 100,000 sea mammals and turtles die every year from eating plastic waste or getting tangled in it.

The proposals follow a ban of microbeads in rinse-off personal care products, reducing the number of plastic bags being used and restricting the supply of single-use plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds.

Defra said the latest plans would build on the success of those measures and form part of the Government’s commitment to prevent all avoidable plastic waste by the end of 2042.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “We’ve all seen the damage that plastic does to our environment. It is right that we put in place measures that will tackle the plastic carelessly strewn across our parks and green spaces and washed up on beaches.

“We have made progress to turn the tide on plastic, banning the supply of plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds, while our carrier bag charge has cut sales by 95% in the main supermarkets.

“Now we are looking to go a step further as we build back greener. These plans will help us stamp out the unnecessary use of plastics that wreak havoc with our natural environment.”

Jo Morley, head of campaigns at City to Sea, said: “We welcome the news that the Government are taking steps to tackle some of the most polluting single-use items. This is a much-needed move, that we as campaigners have been calling for, along with thousands of our supporters and members of the public.

“We need now to take a leading role in banning unnecessary single-use plastics to see real benefits for the nation’s and the world’s wildlife.”

Most Read

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps make Gibraltar football history as ‘impossible’ dream becomes reality

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Local News

Govt in vaccination push after man in 50s dies from Covid-19

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar will be decolonised as city state ‘fully owned’ by its people, Bossano tells UN seminar

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Local News

Two rescued after drugs chase at sea ends in search operation

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Nuclear industry calls for new sites on 65th anniversary

27th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Duke of Wellington monument to reopen after £3m restoration

27th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Parents fear being overruled if 12 to 15-year-olds offered jabs in school

27th August 2021

UK/Spain News
UK on course for one of its warmest summers

27th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021