Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Government urged to apologise to sacked care home staff after vaccine U-turn

By Press Association
1st February 2022

By Jemma Crew, PA Social Affairs Correspondent

A care sector boss has said the Government must apologise to care home workers who lost their jobs, following its announcement that it plans to scrap the mandatory vaccine requirement for frontline health and care staff.

Vic Rayner, chief executive of the National Care Forum (NCF), said care homes have been the “unwitting guinea pigs” of the policy and the impact on providers and staff “must not be swept under the carpet”.

Mandatory vaccination for care home staff in England came into force last November.

At the time of the deadline, figures from NHS England showed that at least 42,900 care home staff were not recorded as fully vaccinated.

On Monday, the Government announced its plans to abandon the requirement for health and social care staff, pending a consultation.

Frontline NHS workers and wider social care staff in registered settings had needed to get their first dose by Thursday in order to be double jabbed by April 1.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government “makes no apology” for the initial policy but added it is right to review the measure because the Delta variant of Covid-19 has been replaced by the less severe Omicron, and there is greater population protection.

Mr Javid acknowledged that there will always be some who will walk away from their jobs rather than get vaccinated, adding: “We have to consider the impact on the workforce in NHS and social care settings, especially at a time when we already have a shortage of workers and near full employment across the economy.”

Ms Rayner said: “The Government must apologise to the social care staff who have lost their jobs and to the people receiving care and support who have had to watch relationships they cherish being severed abruptly as a direct result of this policy, and to the social care providers who have invested significant time, energy and resources into implementing a chaotic policy that is now considered obsolete.”

Most Read

Local News

Man in early 80s dies from Covid-19, Govt says

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiating teams set for ‘hybrid’ fifth round of talks

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Local News

Defendants say case against them ‘could not stand up in court’

Wed 26th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

AKIN closes down after almost two decades of charitable aid

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Pledge to publish full Gray report and overhaul No 10 spares PM for now

1st February 2022

UK/Spain News
Sue Gray hands Boris Johnson a version of her partygate inquiry

31st January 2022

UK/Spain News
Government ‘looking again’ at scrapping mandatory vaccine requirement

31st January 2022

UK/Spain News
Drive by easyJet to recruit 1,000 pilots over next five years

31st January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022