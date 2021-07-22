Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Government ‘will miss its target to make England smoke-free by 2030’

By Press Association
22nd July 2021

By Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

The Government will miss its target to make England smoke-free by 2030 unless it takes further action, leading medics have said.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, experts said that “despite acknowledging that it would be extremely challenging”, there is still no sign to date of the “bold action the Government promised to deliver this crucial public health objective.”

Signatories to the letter include Dr Nicholas Hopkinson, chairman of Action on Smoking and Health; Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges; Dr Jennifer Dixon, chief executive of the Health Foundation; Dr Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians and Professor Maggie Rae, president of the Faculty of Public Health.

The letter also has the backing of the charities Asthma UK, Cancer Research UK, the British Thoracic Society and the British Heart Foundation.

Published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), the letter said: “Although we are a world leader in tobacco control, the current rate of decline in smoking is insufficient to deliver the ambition.”

Since the plan was announced two years ago, more than 200,000 children under the age of 16 in England have started smoking, two-thirds of whom will go on to become daily smokers, it added.

“Half the difference in life expectancy between rich and poor people is the result of smoking, and the economic, as well as health, gains from a smoke-free country will benefit most those in disadvantaged groups and disadvantaged regions.”

The experts argue that the Government should implement the recommendations from the All Party Parliamentary Group on Smoking and Health, including introducing a levy on tobacco manufacturers, which could raise £700 million in year one alone.

“This could pay for delivery of the Tobacco Control Plan and provide additional funding that public health desperately needs,” the letter said.

“In 2019 Imperial Tobacco made £71 for every £100 in sales – these are extreme profits, many times higher than those made by other consumer product manufacturers.

“The time has come to make tobacco manufacturers pay to end the epidemic that they and they alone have caused.”

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar and UK say Commission's draft mandate ‘cannot form basis for treaty talks’

Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar must be ‘ready to conclude a treaty, or walk away’, Garcia says

Wed 21st Jul, 2021

Local News

Local crypto business crowd funds £1m on launch day

Wed 21st Jul, 2021

Local News

CM announces corporate tax increase to 12.5% after ‘revenue wrecking’ pandemic

Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
‘Narrow’ list of sectors exempt from isolation to be published today – UK minister

22nd July 2021

UK/Spain News
British Army launches new campaign to recruit more women

22nd July 2021

UK/Spain News
No more routine Covid checks for green and amber airport arrivals – UK report

21st July 2021

UK/Spain News
Number of English Channel crossings surpasses 2020 record five months quicker

21st July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021