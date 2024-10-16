Governor visits Calpe House

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst recently visited Calpe House.

Welcomed by Albert Poggio, Executive Chairman of Calpe House, he took the opportunity to engage with both staff and patients, witnessing first-hand the remarkable work being accomplished.

The visit highlighted the commitment of Calpe House to provide exceptional support and care to its patients and in delivering the trustees vision of Gibraltar’s ‘Home from Home’, said a statement from Calpe House.

“It was an honour to share our achievements with the Governor. We appreciate Sir Ben's interest in our mission and the dedication of our team. We look forward to continuing our efforts to serve the community and to fostering a strong relationship with the Governor's office,” the statement added.