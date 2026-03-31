Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary marks World Maths Day

By Chronicle Staff
1st April 2026

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School held a Maths Day aimed at making mathematics engaging and accessible for pupils across the school.

The event featured a range of hands-on, active and creative activities designed to encourage children to explore maths in an interactive way.

Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils and staff took part by decorating maths-themed T-shirts, while Nursery pupils created maths crowns, which were worn during the day.

The activities were intended to promote enthusiasm for the subject and create a shared sense of participation among pupils and staff.

The school described the event as a positive and memorable experience that helped foster a greater appreciation for maths.

Most Read

Local News

Plans submitted for community hub and gardens at West Place of Arms

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Local News

Royal Navy surveillance ship sails into Gib, as Lyme Bay set for mine countermeasure refit

Sun 29th Mar, 2026

Brexit

European ambassadors poised to ‘politically greenlight’ Gib treaty as EU-only agreement

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Local News

US submarine in Bay of Gibraltar crew transfer 

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Local News

Lewis Llamas wins gold in Sussex festival

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st April 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
St Bernard’s Lower Primary School marks Science Week with hands-on learning

30th March 2026

Features
Heritage Trust to hold annual painting competition in WWII Tunnels

30th March 2026

Features
GAMPA Seniors win Best Play in this year’s Drama Festival

30th March 2026

Features
St Joseph’s Lower Primary School marks African Day

30th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026