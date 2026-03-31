Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary marks World Maths Day

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School held a Maths Day aimed at making mathematics engaging and accessible for pupils across the school.

The event featured a range of hands-on, active and creative activities designed to encourage children to explore maths in an interactive way.

Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils and staff took part by decorating maths-themed T-shirts, while Nursery pupils created maths crowns, which were worn during the day.

The activities were intended to promote enthusiasm for the subject and create a shared sense of participation among pupils and staff.

The school described the event as a positive and memorable experience that helped foster a greater appreciation for maths.