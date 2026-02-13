Governor's Meadow marks love and kindness week

Year Two pupils shared messages of kindness to members of the public in Casemates as part of an initiative in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day.

Governor's Meadow Primary School is this week marking love and kindness week where pupils are encouraged to spread joy, happiness, and positivity.

The activities encourage the pupils to be kind to one another, with lessons on acts of kindness, healthy friendships, and boundaries.

In school the pupils have taken part in crafts where each heart represents someone or something they love.

The pupils have also created lollipop bouquets for sale with the proceeds donated to charity and friendship bracelets to share with loved ones.

Another activity is kindness card, where the pupils craft cards to hand out to individuals and organisations. In the past these cards have been given to King Charles III and the emergency services.