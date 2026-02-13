Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Governor's Meadow marks love and kindness week

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
13th February 2026

Year Two pupils shared messages of kindness to members of the public in Casemates as part of an initiative in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day.

Governor's Meadow Primary School is this week marking love and kindness week where pupils are encouraged to spread joy, happiness, and positivity.

The activities encourage the pupils to be kind to one another, with lessons on acts of kindness, healthy friendships, and boundaries.

In school the pupils have taken part in crafts where each heart represents someone or something they love.

The pupils have also created lollipop bouquets for sale with the proceeds donated to charity and friendship bracelets to share with loved ones.

Another activity is kindness card, where the pupils craft cards to hand out to individuals and organisations. In the past these cards have been given to King Charles III and the emergency services.

Most Read

Local News

Duty-free allowances to change under new treaty rules

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: The Rookery

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Local News

Tech issues resolved after airfield closed affecting all morning flights

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Property market realigns as total deal value falls and residency pause weighs on confidence 

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Brexit

UK Parliament briefings suggest ‘very positive support’ for UK and EU Gibraltar treaty, with caveats

Wed 11th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Childline inspires young people across Children’s Mental Health Week 2026

13th February 2026

Local News
Cortes chairs Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies environment ministers council

13th February 2026

Local News
Major art exhibition ‘Traces of Humanity’ to span UK and Gibraltar

13th February 2026

Local News
GHA unveils robotic surgery system to sponsors

13th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026