Govt advises on renewals of essential documents

The Government has made provisions for residents who need to renew essential documents or cards during the Covid-19 lockdown.

MOT

For car owners who need to take their car for an MOT test, call 20051603.

The advice given will be that the MOT date will be extended and payments can be taken over the phone.

Documents are then sent online to the car owner.

CSRO

All passports and ID applications can be obtained online from the CSRO website https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/civil-status-registration-office

They can also be contacted on 20044123.

Completed applications and documents can be dropped off/picked up at the post box in the CSRO office.

GHA registration cards

If a GHA card needs to be renewed, contact the department at registration@gha.gi

Applications are available online via the GHA website https://www.gha.gi/patients-visitors/healthcare-entitlement/

No phone calls are permitted.