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Fri 19th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Hook painting sold for $1m in charity auction

Christian Hook and his PA Kim Mundy.

By Gabriella Ramagge
19th June 2026

A Christian Hook painting has raised $1m in a charity auction for UK Caudwell Children during their Butterfly Ball in London.

The painting ‘K-Night on a White Horse’ is a play on words and a modern twist on a classic fairytale.

The painting depicts a knight falling off a horse, symbolised by a black head with an orange moon and stars which create a bridge between the physical and spiritual realms.

Mr Hook donated the painting to the Caudwell Children charity in the hope to improve countless lives.

The Butterfly Ball included a performance by singer Will Young and the charity Caudwell Children was founded by John Caudwell who matches up to one third of all net annual income raised.

The charity launched in 2000 and since then delivers practical and emotional support to autistic and disabled children and young people across the UK.

Starting in Stoke-on-Trent, the charity has grown its services to meet the real needs of families, from life-changing autism assessments to sensory resources, therapies, life skills training, and more.

The charity supports children and young people aged up to 25 and to create a more inclusive world for tomorrow.

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