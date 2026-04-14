Govt and GSD clash on Mental Health Board Report findings 

The Gibraltar Government and GSD have clashed on findings within the Mental Health Board Report, with the Opposition stating the report has themes of broken systems, alongside unclear policies and protocols.

The GSD pointed out the lack of a Code of Practice under the Mental Health Act 2016, abandoned plans for relocation of the Community Mental Health Team (CMHT) and delayed processes.

In response the Government said it will “not take lessons” from the GSD on mental health, adding its focus remains on improving the service.

The GSD said that promises made in the 2021-2016 Mental Health Strategy have still not been delivered.

The party added that despite welcome improvements noted in the 2025 Gibraltar Mental Health Board’s Annual Inspection Report fundamental issues continue to impact the effectiveness of service delivery and on those who rely on the provision of mental health services.

The GSD said a Code of Practice was promised in 2021 and pointed out that its absence means that mental health professionals are left with uncertainty as to what is considered best practice, meaning safeguards for service users “aren’t clear or robust”.

“A lack of clinical guidelines, standardised policies and protocols appears to be an issue across the GHA, which we have raised in Parliament, and will continue to raise if the issues continue to remain unresolved,” Shadow Heath Minister Joelle Ladislaus said.

“It was a theme of the 2019 NHS England Report on Mental Health that led to the 2021-26 strategy.”

“The Code is an essential part of ensuring accountability under the Mental Health Act and the Government should publish it without further delay.”

The GSD said it was clear from the 2025 report that “just as in other areas within the GHA”, there was still an overreliance on temporary staff within mental health services, where continuity of care is critical for patient wellbeing and outcomes.

The GSD added that two bank staff members have been working in Ocean Views for more than four years, describing how this highlights the continued use of long-term temporary staff in core service areas.

The report had said that this may warrant a review in terms of recruitment strategy, workforce stability and opportunities for permanent appointment where appropriate.

The party said another key topic within the report is the relocation of the CMHT to Sir Joshua Hassan House, and the commencement of a new centralised model of care under what will be known as the Mental Health Hub.

The GSD added that there are long-standing themes where little progress has been made.

“There have been grandiose announcements about locating the CMHT at the old Chronicle offices made by the Minister for Health which have been subsequently abandoned as well as lack of consultation with Mental Health professionals,” the party said in a statement.

“A glaring example of such lack of consultation was the now also abandoned plan to relocate the acute ward from Ocean Views Hospital to the Hub, which was only brought to the attention of the CMHT Development Group overseeing the strategic direction and key decisions relating to the CMHT move nine months after the Government announced the plans relating to the Mental Health Hub.”

Ms Ladislaus said that listening to the experts should not be “a tick box exercise “and instead should be “a given”, more so when it involves the care of mental health patients.

“The issues outlined are not the only ones emphasised within the report, but they are issues which demonstrate themes across the GHA that the Opposition have been raising for some years,” Ms Ladislaus said.

“Theories aren’t action. What looks great on paper but doesn’t function in the real world isn’t a success.”

“Big changes need careful thought and the right infrastructure to succeed.”

“Service users continue to experience issues that are avoidable with the introduction of simpler measures, like a transition to digital reporting systems, the strengthening of formal mechanisms for staff consultation and communication and the provision of an on-site GP at CMHT, and not just the announcement of hugely complex projects which take years to come to fruition and leave vulnerable service users in limbo in the meantime.”

“It is clear from the report that the Government need to get the basics right before moving to a totally new model of care like the Mental Health Hub, and implementation of roles/processes can’t be delayed until that new model of care is established, there must be a transition period, during which services are also improved.”

GOVT REACTION

In response, the Minister for Health and Care Gemma Arias-Vasquez acknowledged Gibraltar’s mental health system is not perfect and must improve further.

“I have no hesitation in saying so,” Mrs Arias Vasquez said.

“I have already said publicly that I have asked the new GHA Director General to look closely at mental health as part of the wider programme of improvements he is already undertaking.”

“What I will not do, however, is take lessons from the GSD on mental health. We must be judged on our record, and they must be judged on theirs.”

“They chose to build a new prison and an airport costing around £100 million before building a new mental health facility to replace the old and neglected KGV.”

She said that the Government has built Ocean Views and Hillsides and has substantially increased staffing levels in mental health.

The Government had also opened a course with the University of Gibraltar to train students as Registered Mental Health Nurses to fill vacancies.

“We now also have 11 students undertaking the Registered Mental Health Nurses Degree,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

“That degree takes three years to complete, and they are due to qualify next September.”

“We are therefore holding those vacancies for them, in line with our policy to recruit local talent, where possible.”

“We are also now fully embarked on relocating the CMHT to Sir Joshua Hassan House.”

“There is more to do, that is for sure, but my focus will remain on improving the system for service users and shortening waiting times and not on entertaining the GSD in their attempt to score party political points.”