Govt and GSD clash over ‘enduring rights’ at border in ‘no deal’ Brexit
The Gibraltar Government and the GSD were at odds again last night on Brexit and its impact on Gibraltar, in particular in respect of border controls in the event of a no deal Brexit. The GSD said the Government had weakened its hand in talks for a future relationship because it had “already given away...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here