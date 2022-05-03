Govt and Opposition in fierce clash sparked by BVI inquiry findings
The Gibraltar Government and the GSD clashed yesterday after the Opposition party highlighted recent events in the British Virgin Islands, which face the prospect of direct rule by the UK over serious concerns about governance. The GSD said the developments in the BVI offered “a stark reminder” of the corrosive impact of abuses of power,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here