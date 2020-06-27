Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 27th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt announces new package of economic measures to help business

By Cristina Cavilla
27th June 2020

The protection of workers is the Gibraltar Government’s key concern as the Rock transitions from Covid-19 hibernation to an active economy, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said yesterday, as he set out a second wave of economic assistance measures for local businesses. His assurances to workers came as the GSD expressed “serious concern” that the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

No update for Gibraltar as EasyJet restarts more international flights

Fri 26th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Bemusement in Gib over report claiming UK views Rock as ‘high risk’ for Covid-19 travel

Thu 25th Jun, 2020

Local News

Royal Navy Commander retires after 40 years of service

Mon 22nd Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Govt will eye ‘devil in the detail’ of any Brexit deal for Gib

27th June 2020

Opinion & Analysis
The question is ‘what is great art?'

27th June 2020

Features
A refugee - Chess Piece

27th June 2020

Features
Short Story Competition Years 4 – 5 highly commended 'The Birthday Balloon' by Dexter Murphy

27th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020