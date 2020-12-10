Govt announces new financial package to assist struggling businesses
The Gibraltar Government has announced a new package of measures to assist businesses struggling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The measures, dubbed BEAT 4.0, include additional measures aimed at helping the worst-hit sectors in Gibraltarâ€™s economy such as the wholesale, retail, hotel, bar and restaurant sectors. â€œAgainst this backdrop of extreme uncertainty, the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here