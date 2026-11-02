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Mon 2nd Nov, 2026

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Local News

Govt awards £419,000 in contracts for Gibraltar's beaches in 2026

Archive image of Sandy Bay. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd November 2026

The Government spent £419,000 to keep Gibraltar’s beaches usable and enjoyable during the 2026 bathing season.

Most of that sum, £266,000, related to nets and associated works to keep the blight of summer beach days, the jellyfish, away from bathers.

An additional £153,000 was spent on contracts for beach maintenance, sand and seaweed removal, accessible beach equipment, fencing, portable cabins, beach furniture and other infrastructure.

The total cost of £419,000 excludes the cost of lifeguards and beach cleaning expenses.

The £266,000 for jellyfish nets covered the costs of supply, repair, deployment, maintenance and removal.

All contracts were awarded to local company Monteverde & Sons Ltd, with individual contracts ranging from £7,600 to £88,697.50.

The largest single contract, valued at nearly £89,000, was listed for jellyfish nets for beaches, while a further £70,000 contract covered the delivery and deployment of jellyfish nets at Gibraltar's beaches.

The remaining contracts covered the cost of items such as the supply of a new 150-metre jellyfish net for Catalan Bay and future spares, further delivery, deployment, maintenance and removal of jellyfish nets, and a 150-metre net at Eastern Beach and repair of existing net at Eastern Beach.

Amongst the other expenses, a total of £151,000, £24,000 was for the extraction and removal of seaweed at Western Beach, positioning of portable cabins and beach boards at £27,000, and a total of £6,000 for the removal of rubble at Catalan Bay as well as an underwater survey and removal of steel and obstructions at the beach.

Making sure Gibraltarians and tourists with additional needs regarding accessibility could enjoy the beaches like everyone else, £26,000 was spent over four contracts for specialist chairs and their repairs, and for portable hoists.

These figures were published in the Government's list of contracts exceeding £2,000, which was updated on October 9, 2026.

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