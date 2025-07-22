Govt calls audit findings on public service attendance ‘unfair and inaccurate’

The Gibraltar Government has said it strongly rejects the content and conclusions made within the Principal Auditor’s report for 2018/19 on public service attendance and punctuality.

The report included findings from a survey of all Government departments, offices, agencies and authorities, and excluded offices operating under a 24-hour rota system.

The report detailed that the survey found “significant discrepancies between reported and observed punctuality issues”.

“Out of 89 public sector offices surveyed, only three reported concerns with staff punctuality, whilst 97% of the offices stated that staff usually arrived on time.”

“However, based on accounts from various departments and impressions gathered by the auditors during the exercise, including knowledge obtained from departmental sources, it is evident that this does not accurately reflect the real situation.”

“There is a widespread perception, supported by numerous sources, that punctuality issues are common in the public service which implies that departmental controls are either weak or entirely lacking.”

The report found that out of 89 offices surveyed only one department had a fully compliant punctuality control system in place, as prescribed by General Orders.

“When departments were asked whether staff had ever been cautioned for late arrival, 56% responded that they had issued cautions, and of these, 30% of departments had done so through formal means,” the report said.

“This level of enforcement contradicts the earlier claim made by the majority of departments surveyed, where they stated that staff usually arrive on time, thus suggesting that punctuality issues may be more prevalent across the public service than initially acknowledged.”

But in response, the Government said the report’s author, former Principal Auditor Anthony Sacramento, was “discrediting the public service”.

The Government described how at 4.10pm on Friday, May 30, the official retirement date of the former Principal Auditor, and five minutes before the close of business, Mr Sacramento sent a lengthy email outlining criticisms he intended to include in his report.

“He then proceeded to publish them without allowing any time for a response,” the report said.

“The report allegedly went to print that same weekend.”

“This appears to have been a deliberate act designed to prevent public servants from responding, clarifying, or correcting the many factual inaccuracies included.”

The Government said it considers this “to be deeply unprofessional and contrary to the most basic principles of fairness, transparency, and integrity.”

“That such allegations were included without context or explanation, and mere minutes before the Auditor’s departure from public office, speaks volumes,” the Government said.

The statement said that no meaningful opportunity was provided to the departments or Chief Secretary’s office to respond to the report.

“Any credible audit process allows affected bodies time to comment on findings, especially where reputational damage to individuals and institutions is foreseeable.”

The Government added that statements in the report are “inaccurate, exaggerated, and wholly unsupported by operational reality.”

“Public servants continue to serve Gibraltar with professionalism and dedication,” the Government said.

“Any citizen who has visited a Government counter, attended the GHA for an appointment, dropped off children at school, or used other Government services will know that departments open on time, function efficiently, and are staffed by dedicated individuals.”

“The suggestion of widespread attendance failures is plainly false.”

According to the Government there have been numerous reforms implemented in recent years to strengthen attendance and punctuality, which were not mentioned in the report.

These reforms include digital attendance systems and FOBS already in use across several departments, managerial oversight and internal control mechanisms, disciplinary procedures for persistent lateness or absenteeism, and a circular issued to all Heads of Department to verify facts ahead of the Government’s formal response.

The Government said that the tone and content of this section of the report are “dismissive and unjustified”.

“They tarnish the reputation of thousands of hardworking public servants who deliver essential services every day,” the Government said.

“These individuals deserve recognition and respect, not a last-minute parting shot from a retiring Auditor, issued without due process or balance.”

The Government and Chief Secretary said they have full confidence in the integrity, dedication, and professionalism of the Gibraltar Public Service.

“Attendance and performance are taken seriously and managed through robust, fair, and accountable systems,” the Government said.

“A full response will be delivered in Parliament. In the meantime, the Government assures all public servants and the wider public that the comments made in this section of the report are not only rejected, they are recognised as a calculated, last-minute attempt by the former Principal Auditor to unfairly discredit a public service he gave no opportunity to defend itself.”

“Ironically, the former Principal Auditor highlights his own department as being one of the very few that he considers to be in full compliance with General Orders on this matter. We let the public and public servants make up their own mind.”

The Government has strongly criticised the report but has drawn flak from the Opposition, which has questioned its approach and accused the Government of seeking to “trash” Mr Sacramento in a bid to deflect from the report’s findings.