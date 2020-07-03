Govt changes position on Midtown parking, offering three hours for free

The Gibraltar Government has introduced three hours free parking to existing Gibraltar ID Card holders in the Midtown car park.

The move follows consultation and comes after adverse public reaction to an earlier announcement that there would be no more free parking at the site.

“This time frame will allow users to use the facility to visit family, friends and elderly relatives nearby particularly when access is restricted in Line Wall Road on Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“In keeping with the launch of ‘Keep it Local’ campaign, the [government] is delighted to support the business community providing a concession of three hours' free parking at Midtown, which will allow the public to visit the town centre be it for commerce or leisure.”

The Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, said: “I am delighted to announce this provision for residents.”

“We are constantly listening to suggestions and feedback from the public.”