Govt changes travel rules for teens after vaccine rollout

The Gibraltar Government on Thursday introduced new requirements for teenagers aged between 12 and 16 arriving in Gibraltar by air.

Travellers who are over the age of 12 and under the age of 17 who have had at least one dose of a recognised vaccine against Covid-19 will no longer be required to undertake a pre-departure test when travelling to Gibraltar, the Government said in a statement.

It added that the NHS card issued on receipt of the first dose can be used as proof of vaccination for the purposes of the Passenger Locator Form.

For those arriving in Gibraltar from a non-Red List country, any fully vaccinated person aged 12 and over is required to book and pay for their Covid-19 lateral flow test before arriving in Gibraltar on www.covidrapidtest.gi, which must be taken 24 hours within their arrival.

For any fully vaccinated people aged 8 and over arriving in Gibraltar from a Red List country, they will be required to buy a pre-departure Covid-19 test within 48 hours of their arrival.

Vaccination proof can be included with the passenger locator forms and they must pre-book a Covid-19 PCR test before arriving in Gibraltar, with testing to be carried out on arrival and on Day 5.

For GHA card holders, this can be arranged by ringing 20041818, or for those not registered with the GHA, they must do so via a private test provider that can be located on www.visitgibraltar.gi/covid-19.

The Borders and Coastguard Agency must be notified if the passenger has been to a Red List country.

For unvaccinated individuals aged 12 and over arriving from a non-Red List country, they will have to take a Covid-19 test 48 hours before their arrival in Gibraltar.

They will also need to book for a Lateral Flow Test before arriving in Gibraltar and this must be taken within 24 hours.

Any unvaccinated individuals aged 8 and over travelling from a Red List country must have a Covid-19 test 48 hours before their arrival, and book for a PCR test in Gibraltar.

A PCR test must be taken on arrival and on Day 10, with a requirement to self-isolate until the second test is carried out.

Passengers are advised not to use public transport, and to book a taxi in advance, advising them of your arrival from a Red List country, as well as to let 111 know where you will be self-isolating.

“This change in requirements has been agreed upon the advice of the Director of Public Health, following the successful rollout of the vaccine to this age group this week,” the Government said in a statement.

It advises that anyone who develops symptoms, however mild, on arrival to Gibraltar should call 111 to arrange for a test.