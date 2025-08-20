Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Aug, 2025

Govt committed to new parking zones, but infrastructure works take priority

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Eyleen Gomez
20th August 2025

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, confirmed that the Gibraltar Government remains committed to expanding residential parking zone schemes, but ongoing infrastructure works and limited space in certain districts are presenting significant challenges, delaying the rollout further.

Dr Cortes reaffirmed his support for residential parking zones, adding that the scheme had proved successful in guaranteeing parking on many occasions for residents in areas where it has already been implemented.

“I am fully in favor of the zoning, and I think it does work, and it does guarantee that people who live in that area find parking most of the time,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that extending the scheme to new areas is not straightforward.

In the Upper Town, for example, “there is very, very little space,” he said.

To assist car owners in the Upper Town, the Government converted Arengo’s parking to serve only that zone.

Previously, other car owners would often park there and use a moped to get home in another area.

“The Upper Town is a challenge because of the very limited space,” Dr Cortes said.

The North District also presents difficulties due to ongoing developments such as Bayside and the Devil’s Tower car park, to name but two.

Extensive roadworks across the Rock add further pressure.

“Introducing a parking scheme now, when, unfortunately, parking is limited in that area, is probably not the right time,” he said, while also stressing the need to coordinate with contractors and developers to protect residents’ parking options.

“We are planning, but I think a lot of work has to happen. People need to realise the importance of infrastructure works,” he said.

He highlighted, for example, works recently carried out near The Convent which required a traffic diversion onto Town Range and was met with negative responses from some road users.

The balance of the needs of motorists with the demands of ongoing infrastructure improvements is being worked on by the Ministry.

“[Zone parking] will happen, but not just yet,” Dr Cortes added.

