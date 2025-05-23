Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd May, 2025

Govt confirms staffing shortages behind parcel delivery delays

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2025

Parcel post customers are experiencing delays in receiving their goods due to staffing issues within the unit, the Government has confirmed.

Residents who are tracking their parcels have recently seen their items clear customs weeks before the collection slip is placed in their letterbox.

The Government told the Chronicle that “operational delays are, at times, unavoidable”.

“A combination of current vacancies and unforeseen staff absences has unfortunately affected the timely processing of parcels at the Mail Centre,” the spokesman said.

“Post Office management are actively working with the Chief Secretary to address these issues.”

