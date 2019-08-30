Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

Govt confirms U-turn on parliamentary enlargement

Johnny Bugeja

By Cristina Cavilla
30th August 2019

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed that it has dropped proposals to enlarge parliament, citing an impending general election.
In a statement the Government said the move came about following “internal discussions”.
It said: “Gibraltar is too close to an election to properly inform about changes to the voting system and to consult widely on the enlargement of Parliament.”
“This is now best left to the new Parliament which will be elected before the end of the year.”
