Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt deal with private landlord a ‘mockery’, Action for Housing says

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2025

Action for Housing has called the decision to allocate private renters with an agreement for the landlord to repair Government flats a “mockery” of the allocation process.

The statement from Action for Housing comes after a GBC report where the Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, “stated that two sitting tenants who had been renting in private housing were rehoused at Alameda Estate”.

Action for Housing said that Ms Orfila explained that this happened following an agreement between herself and a private landlord and because the two tenants were ‘high’ on the
housing waiting list.

The group said that, under direct instruction from Ms Orfila, four vacant government flats at Alameda Estate were handed to a private landlord.

“This came under an agreement by which the landlord would repair these government-owned flats at his own expense to then rehouse his own sitting tenants in them,” Action for Housing said.

“His dilapidated property would then be free of sitting tenants which would enable him to renovate it for the very lucrative open market. This alarming agreement raised several important issues which we mentioned at the time.”

Action for Housing said it challenges Ms Orfila on this matter.

“She confirmed that these two sitting tenants were high on the housing waiting list, however, we have information to prove that what the Minister said was not correct,” the group said.

“One of these two tenants was 16th on the waiting list.”

“Not at the top by any means and quite low on the list which by present normal waiting time standards would have taken them a few years to reach the top.”

“Instead, he was allowed to jump the queue, thus making a mockery of the much-trumpeted policy of fair allocations through chronological order.”

Most Read

Local News

Tourists praise Rock experience, but prices and traffic a concern

Mon 4th Aug, 2025

Local News

Europa Pool closed following vandalism incident

Mon 4th Aug, 2025

Local News

European Commission confirms October 12 starts date for EES

Mon 4th Aug, 2025

Local News

Govt deal with private landlord a ‘mockery’, Action for Housing says

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Airport Fire and Rescue Service welcomes two new firefighters

5th August 2025

Local News
Saluting Battery designated as shared use route for pedestrians and cyclists

5th August 2025

Local News
GHA staff ‘frustrated, demotivated and burnt out’, GSD says

5th August 2025

Local News
Successful summer of cultural activities draws strong attendance from families and children

5th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025