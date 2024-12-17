Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt defends property tax as GSD questions need for new measure

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
17th December 2024

The Gibraltar Government insisted this week that its new property tax measure is not a capital gains tax “by any stretch of the imagination”, as it countered Opposition criticism that the law was unnecessary and had “spooked” the market. The exchanges came as the Gibraltar Parliament debated the first stages of a Bill for a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

UK and Gib watch closely as Commission proposes phased launch of EU’s digital border system

Mon 16th Dec, 2024

Local News

Man arrested after tunnel collision

Sat 14th Dec, 2024

Local News

Govt drafting terms for Covid-19 inquiry

Mon 16th Dec, 2024

Local News

PAAMOA Community Choir and Calpe Band spread festive cheer with inclusive Christmas Concert

Tue 17th Dec, 2024

Local News

Victoria Stadium demolition approved despite objections

Tue 17th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Victoria Stadium demolition approved despite objections

17th December 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous New this Christmas

17th December 2024

Features
In Jesus’ Name, the anatomy of a scam

16th December 2024

Features
Karl Ullger exhibits in Red Dot Miami Art Fair

15th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024