Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt details McGrail Inquiry report delivery process

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
14th November 2025

The Gibraltar Government has detailed the process in which the McGrail Inquiry report will be delivered to recipients in the coming weeks.

The 700-page report was delivered to the Government on Thursday last week by Secretary to the Inquiry Maurice Turnock.

In a press statement, the Government confirmed the report is currently being read and considered by the Government before publication.

The Government said its position continues to be that it will publish the Report in full well ahead of Christmas.

The Government added it has entered into an agreement with the Chairman of the Inquiry in relation to publication and the provision of advance copies of the Report to sufficiently affected persons and entities to ensure compliance with natural justice requirements.

Pursuant to that agreement, the Government will provide or authorise access to an advance copy of the Report, before publication, to two entities (the RGP and the Gibraltar Police Authority) and to 33 individuals.

Under the terms of the agreement, provision of the advance copy of the report by the Government is subject to the recipient first entering into a confidentiality agreement with the Chairman of the Inquiry and the Government.

“The terms of those undertakings have now also been agreed, and lawyers will start sending them to the recipients for signature early next week,” the statement said.

“Once recipients have signed and delivered the required confidentiality undertakings the Government will be able to commence the process for the provision of advance copies by reference to its intended publication date.”

“The agreed advance copies process involves giving recipients at least two working days’ notice of the date on which Government intends to provide the advance copy.”

“This is to ensure that lawyers and other recipients schedule time to consider it when they receive it.”

“Thereafter the Government will provide the advance copy of the Report to recipients three clear (ignoring the day of provision of the advance copy and the day of publication of the Report) working days before publication.”

The Government said advance copies will be provided before 10am in the day and publication of the Report will be after 3pm in the day.

However, if a weekend intervenes during this period, the three clear working days becomes two clear working days. This ensures the best part of five working days’ notice.

Advance copies will also be provided on suitable but different terms to GBC and the Gibraltar Chronicle and, as appropriate, to the Leader of the Opposition.

"Finally, the Government notes that certain lawyers involved in representing Mr McGrail have recently been issuing press and social media statements which are political in nature and have nothing to do with their legal representation of their client in the Inquiry," the statement added.

"The Government trusts that said lawyers will not seek to charge the taxpayer legal fees for the political statements they have been making."

Most Read

Features

Auntie Lolin celebrates 100th birthday

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Local News

UK gaming tax rise could cause ‘devastating’ impact on Rock, Feetham warns 

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Local News

Azopardi warns of ‘unchecked power’ and brands audit motion ‘a constitutional outrage’

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Local News

Local youths set to run and box for charity across the Strait

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Local News

DPC approves St Andrew’s Church project

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt introduces new critical illness policy for public servants

14th November 2025

Local News
Azopardi warns of ‘unchecked power’ and brands audit motion ‘a constitutional outrage’

13th November 2025

Local News
DPC approves St Andrew’s Church project

13th November 2025

Local News
UK gaming tax rise could cause ‘devastating’ impact on Rock, Feetham warns 

12th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025