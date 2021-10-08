Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Oct, 2021

Govt dismisses GSD ‘hypocrisy’ over St Mary’s school rental deal

By Gabriella Peralta
8th October 2021

The Gibraltar Government yesterday accused the GSD of “hypocrisy” for criticising plans to rent the new St Mary’s school after it is built by a developer. Works on St Mary’s School commenced earlier this week, drawing flak from the Opposition over the government’s decision to rent the school instead of building it outright. The deal...

