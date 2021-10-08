Govt dismisses GSD ‘hypocrisy’ over St Mary’s school rental deal
The Gibraltar Government yesterday accused the GSD of “hypocrisy” for criticising plans to rent the new St Mary’s school after it is built by a developer. Works on St Mary’s School commenced earlier this week, drawing flak from the Opposition over the government’s decision to rent the school instead of building it outright. The deal...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here