Govt donates £3000 to Possabilities

The Government has donated £3000 to Possabilities, continuing a tradition in annually donating to a local charity as opposed to sending official Christmas cards.

On Friday, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, presented a cheque for £3000 to Possabilities representatives Nicole Buckley and Prisan Fa.

Possabilities is Gibraltar’s first independent, privately run, special educational needs support facility, offering professional services and support to SEN individuals and their families.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “Possibilities and their team of dedicated professionals do some incredible work, supporting and advocating for Gibraltar’s neurodiverse community through their support centre, projects and café.”

“I’m delighted to donate these funds on behalf of the Government and people of Gibraltar to such an important cause.”