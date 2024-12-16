Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt drafting terms for Covid-19 inquiry

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Nathan Barcio
16th December 2024

The Gibraltar Government is considering draft terms of reference for a public inquiry into Gibraltar’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Parliament was told on Friday. 

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, told the House that there will be an announcement in the “coming months”. 

“The Government is currently considering the draft terms of reference for the Covid inquiry and expects to be in a position to make an announcement on this in the coming months,” she said in response to a question from GSD MP Damon Bossino. 

“The Government is currently also considering what the most appropriate model is to achieve the necessary transparency in the most cost-effective way to the taxpayer.” 

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after tunnel collision

Sat 14th Dec, 2024

Brexit

UK and Gib watch closely as Commission proposes phased launch of EU’s digital border system

Mon 16th Dec, 2024

Local News

£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

Local News

Three adults and two children in hospital after fire in Mid Harbour flat

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Local News

Local company set to recoup funds after fraudsters swindle €1.5m

Wed 11th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man arrested after tunnel collision

14th December 2024

Local News
Govt unveils ambitious 25-year environment plan focused on sustainability, climate action and biodiversity protection

13th December 2024

Local News
Unite pauses strike action in GHA and ERS catering departments; Care Agency dispute resolved after positive talks

13th December 2024

Local News
Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

13th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024