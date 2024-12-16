Govt drafting terms for Covid-19 inquiry

The Gibraltar Government is considering draft terms of reference for a public inquiry into Gibraltar’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Parliament was told on Friday.

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, told the House that there will be an announcement in the “coming months”.

“The Government is currently considering the draft terms of reference for the Covid inquiry and expects to be in a position to make an announcement on this in the coming months,” she said in response to a question from GSD MP Damon Bossino.

“The Government is currently also considering what the most appropriate model is to achieve the necessary transparency in the most cost-effective way to the taxpayer.”