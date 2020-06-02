Govt draws down £90m from £150m GIB loan
The Gibraltar Government has drawn down £90m from a £150m loan facility secured from the Gibraltar International Bank to help ensure liquidity in government finances while fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Details were revealed in the Gibraltar Parliament by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in response to questions from Opposition MP Roy Clinton. The £150m loan was...
