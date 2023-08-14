Govt files plans for Europa Point accommodation block that could house ‘key workers and homeless’
The Gibraltar Government has filed plans with the Town Planner for the construction of an accommodation centre to provide 256 beds in over 110 rooms for “key workers and persons who have been rendered homeless”. The building will be constructed near St Christopher’s Alley in Europa Point on a site that is unused and vacant...
