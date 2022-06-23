Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Jun, 2022

Govt files plans to accommodate e-gates at frontier immigration post

Artist's impression of the proposed extension to the frontier immigration building. Image by Arc Design

By Eyleen Gomez
23rd June 2022

The Gibraltar Government aims to introduce electronic passport control gates at the land frontier with Spain, according to a planning application filed with the Town Planner for changes to the pedestrian access. The application is part of wider plans considering different works at the border area in order to improve the incoming flow of persons...

