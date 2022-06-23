Govt files plans to accommodate e-gates at frontier immigration post
The Gibraltar Government aims to introduce electronic passport control gates at the land frontier with Spain, according to a planning application filed with the Town Planner for changes to the pedestrian access. The application is part of wider plans considering different works at the border area in order to improve the incoming flow of persons...
