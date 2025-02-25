Govt files plans to enhance Moorish Castle visitor experience
The Gibraltar Government has filed an application with the Town Planner for the enhancement of the visitor experience at the Moorish Castle through infrastructure upgrades, improved accessibility, safety measures and new visitor facilities. The historic and iconic Moorish Castle includes the Tower of Homage and former Garrison Prison and is a key cultural and historical...
