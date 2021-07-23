Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Jul, 2021

Govt has lost financial control of a GHA ‘in crisis’, Phillips says

By Brian Reyes
23rd July 2021

The Gibraltar Government has lost budgetary control of the Gibraltar Health Authority, which is now “in crisis”, GSD Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips told Parliament. In a speech during the budget session, Mr Phillips echoed the party’s longstanding concerns about the government’s handling of public finances and said more needed to be done to...

