Govt hikes tobacco duty by 15%
Import duty on tobacco has risen to Â£15 per carton in an attempt to clamp down on illicit tobacco activity and tackle the detrimental impact of smoking on health. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in yesterday afternoonâ€™s Parliament session. Mr Picardo said that this increase of 50p per carton of 200...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here