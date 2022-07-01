Govt ignored ‘ignored warnings to play Russian roulette’ with public finances, Feetham says
The Gibraltar Government must bear responsibility for the state of public finances and cannot blame it all on Covid-19, Brexit and international upheaval caused by the war in Ukraine, GSD MP Daniel Feetham said. In a budget speech this week, Mr Feetham, a former Leader of the GSD, said he had warned repeatedly for nearly...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here