Govt increases public service minimum salary to £24,413

The Gibraltar Government and Unite the Union have agreed to increase the minimum entry salary for eligible Public Service staff to £24,413 per year, with the change backdated to April 1, 2025.

The agreement raises the previous minimum entry salary of £22,874 and means eligible employees will receive backpay covering the relevant period.

The increase follows discussions through the Public Sector Pay Working Group and negotiations between the Government and Unite.

According to the Government and the union, the agreement is intended to ensure entry-level public service salaries remain responsive to economic pressures affecting workers in the most junior grades.

Eligible employees will receive backpay reflecting the increase from £22,874 to £24,413.

The calculation will also take account of the general public sector pay increase applied from August 1, 2025.

Unite said it had renewed its case for higher entry-level pay through the Public Sector Pay Working Group.

“Unite welcomes this agreement, which delivers a clear and practical benefit for lower-paid public sector workers. Raising the minimum entry salary to £24,413, with backpay from 1 April 2025, is an important step in improving entrylevel pay in the Gibraltar Public Service.” Unite the Union National Officer Stuart Davies said:

“Unite has consistently made the case for better support for workers at the lower end of the pay scale, who are often most exposed to cost-of-living pressures.”

“We are pleased that constructive engagement with Government has resulted in a tangible outcome for our members.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said the agreement delivers a real and tangible improvement for the lowest-paid employees entering the Gibraltar Public Service.

“The increase from £22,874 to £24,413 represents a 6.73% uplift in the minimum entry salary and will make a meaningful difference to those workers and families who are often least able to absorb rising costs,” Mr Picardo said.

“At a time when global events beyond our control — including ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East — continue to create economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures that can affect the cost of living, it is right that we provide additional support to those on the lowest salaries.”

Mr Picardo said the increase formed part of a wider effort to improve pay at the lower end of the public service.

“Since 2020, the minimum entry salary has increased by 27.69%, demonstrating this Government's commitment to ensuring that public sector pay remains fair, competitive and responsive to the challenges faced by working people,” he said.

He also thanked Unite for the constructive way in which they have engaged with Government through the Public Sector Pay Working Group.

“This agreement is a positive example of what can be achieved when Government and unions work together responsibly, practically and in good faith,” he said.

“There is more work to do, but this agreement shows that the process is delivering meaningful outcomes for public sector employees and helping to ensure that those with the smallest shoulders are not left to bear the greatest burden of economic pressures.”

“This agreement demonstrates the value of meaningful collective bargaining delivering positive results.”

The Government and Unite said they have welcomed the agreement as a positive outcome for lower-paid public sector workers and a clear example of the Public Sector Pay Working Group delivering practical results.

Both parties said they look forward to continuing their engagement on matters affecting public sector employees and the delivery of high-quality public services across Gibraltar.