Royal Gibraltar Regiment fires 21-gun salute for Queen Camilla’s birthday

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment fired a 21-gun salute at His Majesty’s Naval Base on Friday to mark Queen Camilla’s birthday.

Headquarters Company, also known as Thomson’s Battery, conducted the ceremony on July 17 in accordance with military tradition.

Members of the Regiment were joined by representatives of the Government of Gibraltar and British Forces Gibraltar.

The Chief Secretary, Glendon Martinez, attended as inspecting officer and reviewed the gun detachments before the ceremony began.

At noon, the Gun Position Officer, Captain Alfred Garro, gave the order for the first round to be fired.

Captain Garro, who commanded the salute, is Mr Martinez’s cousin.

Following the ceremony, those attending were hosted by the Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tim Davey.

It was Commodore Davey’s first formal royal gun salute since taking command two weeks earlier.