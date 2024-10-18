Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt introduces Menopause Policy for Public Service on World Menopause Day

Screenshot of Balance App

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2024

The Government of Gibraltar has announced a Menopause Policy for the Public Service and has done so on World Menopause Day.

World Menopause Day is October 18.

The policy has been developed by the Menopause Strategy Working Group, which includes representatives from the Office of the Chief Secretary, the Department of Personnel and Development, and the Gibraltar Health Authority, said a statement from the Government.

It added that the Menopause Policy is designed to support employees during the transitional phase of menopause, which can affect both performance and well-being.

While general protections already exist under the Equality Act, the new policy enshrines specific provisions and support for those undergoing menopause, ensuring a more inclusive and understanding workplace environment.

The Working Group focuses on key areas such as menopause awareness training for line managers, providing them with the tools to better understand and support affected employees, encourage open and empathetic discussions, and improving signposting to existing healthcare services.

The policy will also address healthcare options, symptom management, short-term sick leave provisions, and reasonable workplace adjustments.

"Menopause and its symptoms directly impact 50% of Public Service employees and have indirect effects on many others,” said the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez.

“It is crucial that we facilitate open conversations about menopause and provide clear, effective support for all employees.”

She added that the policy reflects the Government’s commitment to a modern, inclusive workplace that values the well-being of all its staff.

"The Menopause Policy is a key step towards enhancing employee well-being, and the Government is committed to continuing its work to support individuals experiencing menopause in the workplace,” she said.

Most Read

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Northern Defences set for £4million private investment

Wed 16th Oct, 2024

Local News

Increase in hospital fees for non-entitled patients

Thu 17th Oct, 2024

Local News

Treaty for a future of cooperation ‘hinges on this moment’, Picardo says

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Local News

Salmonella outbreak declared by Public Health

Thu 17th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Local horror film ‘Tragic Waste’ premieres on Amazon Prime

18th October 2024

Local News
Hassans and Line Group raise £2,500 for Cancer Relief with ‘Great Llanito Bake off’

17th October 2024

Local News
Increase in hospital fees for non-entitled patients

17th October 2024

Local News
GDP carries out waterborne tactics training

17th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024