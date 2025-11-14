Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Nov, 2025

Local News

Govt introduces new critical illness policy for public servants

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
14th November 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has introduced a new Critical Illness Extended Sick Leave Policy that offers an extra three months of full-pay sick leave on top of existing entitlements.

The policy aims to provide additional support to public servants diagnosed with serious or life-threatening conditions.

“Ensuring that no employee facing a critical illness is left without the financial security, compassion, and dignity they deserve,” said a statement from the Government.

It includes a new Critical Illness Procedure that operates alongside the current sick leave provisions set out in General Orders “strengthening the Government’s commitment to care, equality and good governance across the Public Service.”

Originally pledged in the 2019 GSLP–Liberal manifesto, the initiative was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has now been finalised and implemented across all Government departments and agencies.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “This policy reflects our values, those of a Government that looks after its workforce and recognises the importance of compassion and fairness in the workplace.”

“With this policy, we are ensuring that no employee facing a serious illness is left without the protection and dignity they deserve. This was a manifesto commitment, and I am proud that we have now delivered on it.”

The policy takes effect immediately across all Government departments and agencies.

Features

Auntie Lolin celebrates 100th birthday

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Local News

UK gaming tax rise could cause ‘devastating’ impact on Rock, Feetham warns 

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Local News

Azopardi warns of ‘unchecked power’ and brands audit motion ‘a constitutional outrage’

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Local News

Local youths set to run and box for charity across the Strait

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Local News

DPC approves St Andrew’s Church project

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

