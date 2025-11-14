Govt introduces new critical illness policy for public servants

The Government of Gibraltar has introduced a new Critical Illness Extended Sick Leave Policy that offers an extra three months of full-pay sick leave on top of existing entitlements.

The policy aims to provide additional support to public servants diagnosed with serious or life-threatening conditions.

“Ensuring that no employee facing a critical illness is left without the financial security, compassion, and dignity they deserve,” said a statement from the Government.

It includes a new Critical Illness Procedure that operates alongside the current sick leave provisions set out in General Orders “strengthening the Government’s commitment to care, equality and good governance across the Public Service.”

Originally pledged in the 2019 GSLP–Liberal manifesto, the initiative was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has now been finalised and implemented across all Government departments and agencies.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “This policy reflects our values, those of a Government that looks after its workforce and recognises the importance of compassion and fairness in the workplace.”

“With this policy, we are ensuring that no employee facing a serious illness is left without the protection and dignity they deserve. This was a manifesto commitment, and I am proud that we have now delivered on it.”

The policy takes effect immediately across all Government departments and agencies.