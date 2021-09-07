Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Sep, 2021

Local News

Govt introduces new Special Needs Coordination and Liaison Office

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
7th September 2021

The Gibraltar Government has introduced a new Special Needs Coordination and Liaison Office at No6 Convent Place, which became operational last week.
Working under the auspices of the Chief Minister, the Special Needs Coordination and Liaison Office aims to break down the barriers faced by people with Special Needs and disability, and by their families.
“Its work is an important part of the Government’s commitment to build a society that
works for everyone,” the Government said.
“The Office will ensure that the person and their family receive appropriate support throughout their lives and at any age, and will take a cross-departmental approach.”
The Special Needs Coordination and Liaison Office is responsible for developing and implementing a National Special Needs and Disability Strategy for Gibraltar, reviewing the Disability Act 2017, and helping Government departments to develop and monitor practices and policies that remove barriers faced by people with Special Needs and disability, and by their families.
The Government added this will be achieved through consultation with stakeholders and by bringing the views, insights and lived experiences of people with Special Needs and disability and those of their families to the centre of policymaking.
Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said he was delighted the new Special Needs Coordination and Liaison Office is now active and working.
“This is an important milestone in our commitment to a society that is truly inclusive and supportive of those with Special Needs and their families,” he said.
“I look forward to establishing a close working relationship with them and seeing, amongst other things, the creation of a National Special Needs and Disability Strategy.”

