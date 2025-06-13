Govt invites student applications for UK party conference placements

The Government of Gibraltar is offering Gibraltarian students the opportunity to attend one of the three main UK political party conferences this autumn.

The initiative is open to students who are normally resident in Gibraltar and currently receiving a Gibraltar Government grant to study at a UK university. A total of six placements are available, with two students selected for each of the following conferences:

• Liberal Democrats Party Conference in Bournemouth, September 20 to 23

• Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, September 28 to October 1

• Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, October 5 to 8

Selected students will attend as part of the Gibraltar delegation and will assist at the Government of Gibraltar’s stand. They will also have the opportunity to attend fringe events and engage with politicians, party members and associated organisations.

Their attendance will be overseen by the head of the delegation and coordinated through Gibraltar House in London.

The Government of Gibraltar will cover the cost of accredited access passes. Reasonable travel within the UK and accommodation expenses will also be provided for students whose universities are not based in or near the host cities.

Applicants must be aged 18 to 24, studying an undergraduate or postgraduate degree relevant to politics—such as history, politics, law, economics, government or sociology—and ensure that attendance does not clash with academic commitments.

Applications must be submitted by Wednesday June 25. Interested students should email info.london@gibraltar.gov.gi with their personal details, academic information, and a 500-word statement explaining their interest in politics and the relevance of the opportunity to their studies.