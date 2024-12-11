Govt launches campaign highlighting cocaine dangers following death of young man

The Government has launched a public awareness campaign on the dangers of cocaine following the death of a 19 to 39-year-old man in Gibraltar that was directly related to cocaine usage.

The Government said that the festive season sees an increase in the use of cocaine at social events.

The campaign was created after doctors at the GHA strongly advised action was needed.

The Drug Advisory Council, which is chaired by the Minister for Drug Rehabilitation, Christian Santos, has said it is concerned that cocaine usage has become normalised and that the public are not aware of the increased risk when cocaine is consumed with alcohol.

The GHA said it will work closely with the Care Agency to provide support for people with addictions including drugs.

As part of this drug awareness campaign called 'Know the risks', the GHA has created some additional appointments in the Primary Care Centre where a person can talk to someone and explore whether they need support to help reduce or quit their drug usage.

The campaign aims to inform the public on some potentially unknown dangers of the drug such as the mixing of cocaine and alcohol produces a potentially lethal substance called cocaethylene.

This increases the chance of a heart attack, the GHA said.

“A heart attack is caused when the blood vessels that lead to the heart muscle narrow.”

“Cocaethylene causes the narrowing to increase and the narrowing increases further if you smoke or vape a nicotine containing product at the same time.”

“This means that with every substance you take you are adding to the narrowing of the arteries to your heart.”

“This is why we see much younger people having heart attacks related to using cocaine.”

“The risk of having a stroke is also increased especially if you also have a family history.”

The campaign also warns that cocaine is usually mixed with other substances such as fentanyl, PCP, heroin, amphetamines and even rat poison.

These are used to bulk out the drug.

“You have no idea what the cocaine you are taking may have been mixed with,” said the GHA.

It added that Fentanyl is a more addictive drug than morphine and greatly increases your risk of an overdose and death.

Fentanyl also increases the risk of infrequent recreational cocaine usage becoming more frequent because it is a highly addictive substance.

Other substances include Levamisole which is a deworming tablet used for animals that can depress your immune system and cause painful puss forming spots on your skin.

Phenacetin which is a banned painkiller linked to kidney damage and cancer.

Arsenic or lead which can lead to heavy metal poisoning and benzocaine or lidocaine which are local anaesthetics which can cause heart or neurological issues.

The campaign added that there are many online websites that can provide information about drugs and recommended: https://www.talktofrank.com/

In addition, there are a range of treatment options available from a supported detox at home through to a specialist residential program at Bruce’s Farm.

Further informationon the campaign is available at: https://www.gha.gi/public-health/drug-awareness/



There are a range of charities who provide support for individuals and their families.

Bruces Farm: +350 20048444 http://www.drugwise.gi

Childline Gibraltar: 8008 http://www.childline.gi.

Gibsams: 116123 http://www.gibsams.gi

Narcotics Anonymous https://meetings.ukna.org/meeting/gibraltar-home-group

Families Anonymous Support Group: +350 54070676 https://gibfanon.wordpress.com