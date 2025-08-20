Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Aug, 2025

Govt looks to introduce registration for e-scooters

By Eyleen Gomez
20th August 2025

The Gibraltar Government is preparing to introduce new regulations requiring the registration of e-scooters (PLETS), according to the Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes.

The framework will mirror changes happening in other countries, including Spain.

“We’re looking at registration so that we know who’s got one,” Dr Cortes said.

“We need to be able to assess that it can’t go above a certain speed and we will be getting equipment that we will be able to use to check that.”

While the Government is moving to introduce registration for e-scooters, there are currently no plans to require users of PLETS to have a licence.

The same is true about insurance.

While changes in countries including Spain will require users of e-scooters to have insurance, no companies on the Rock currently provide that service.

Dr Cortes confirmed that the ministry was working with companies on this.

