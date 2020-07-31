Govt makes face coverings compulsory in certain public spaces
The use of face coverings on public transport and in certain public spaces has been made compulsory by law, with fines of £100 for anyone who does not adhere to the new rules, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo announced yesterday. The decision follows advice from the Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, and the new...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here