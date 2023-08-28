Govt mulls reform of legislation for medical cosmetics industry
With the popularity of cosmetic injectable treatments on the rise, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed plans to totally reform local regulation after concerns that uncertified individuals can legally practice. Under existing Gibraltar law, non-certified practitioners can legally administer non-prescription injectable treatments with little more than a business licence. The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) considers...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here