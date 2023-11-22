Govt owed £1.65m in scholarship grants from students who dropped out
The Gibraltar Government is currently owed £1.65million in university scholarship grants from 240 students who have dropped out of university without completing their degrees. On Wednesday afternoon, Parliament heard there were for many reasons for students dropping out, including ill health. But the scholarship grant, which is payable to students by the Gibraltar Government, must...
