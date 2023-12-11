Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Govt pressed again over UN Disabilities Convention

Matthew Turnock. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
10th December 2023

With Gibraltar recently marking the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’, advocate Matthew Turnock has hit out at the “lack of progress” locally in fully implementing the UN Disabilities Convention. Mr Turnock has continued his call for the full implementation in Gibraltar of the UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which was...

