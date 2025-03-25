Govt publishes draft law banning use of mobiles phones in school
The Gibraltar Government has published legislation to ban the use of mobile phones by pupils during school hours. The draft legislation, which was flagged by Education Minister Dr John Cortes in an interview with this newspaper in February, was published on Monday. It provides a formal legal framework for a policy that is already in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here