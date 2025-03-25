Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Mar, 2025

Govt publishes draft law banning use of mobiles phones in school

Photo by Yui Mok/PA.

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2025

The Gibraltar Government has published legislation to ban the use of mobile phones by pupils during school hours. The draft legislation, which was flagged by Education Minister Dr John Cortes in an interview with this newspaper in February, was published on Monday. It provides a formal legal framework for a policy that is already in...

