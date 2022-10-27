Govt publishes draft legislation for penalty notices for disorderly behaviour
The Gibraltar Government has published draft legislation to provide for on-the-spot penalties for disorderly behaviour. If approved by the Gibraltar Parliament, the law would allow for law enforcement officers to issue penalty notices for a range of low-level offences, thus avoiding the need for court proceedings unless the alleged offender chooses to be tried. The...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here