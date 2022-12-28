Govt ‘quite close’ to agreement on multi-story car park and commercial development on old air terminal site
The Gibraltar Government is in talks with a preferred bidder for development of a multi-storey car park with a bus terminal and retail units on the site of the old air terminal near the border. Details of the negotiation were revealed by Dr Joseph Garcia, the Deputy Chief Minister, in response to questions from GSD...
