Thu 26th Jun, 2025

Govt quizzed on Department of Environment overtime

By Brian Reyes
26th June 2025

The Gibraltar Government was quizzed by the Opposition on overtime at the Department of the Environment, where some staff have for four consecutive years received over 20% of their salaries in overtime payments. In some cases over the four years, staff received overtime sums totalling more than their basic salaries. GSD MP Giovanni Origo said...

