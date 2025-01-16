Govt rejects Unite’s ‘misleading’ and ‘alarmist’ claims on GHA’s nursing complement

The Gibraltar Government said claims made by Unite the Union about understaffing in the GHA’s nursing complement and its impact on patient safety were “misleading” and “alarmist” and did not reflect the facts.

The Government was responding after Unite this week urged the GHA to address “dangerously low” nursing staff levels in the GHA which it said impacted resilience and posed “a serious risk” to patients.

“The suggestion by Unite that nursing staff levels are ‘dangerously low’ is factually incorrect and designed only to be alarmist,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

The Government said the GHA employs 398 full-time nurses, excluding nursing assistants, with a further 85 full time nursing assistants employed by the GHA.

There are currently 46 vacancies, but these were “offset” by 38 supernumerary nurses and 22 locum staff, resulting in a net complement that exceeded the approved establishment by 14 nurses, No.6 said.

It added that further cover was provided by bank and relief staff, with the cover by supernumerary nurses part of a longer-term nursing strategy.

Many of the supernumerary nurses form part of the student cohort from the University of Gibraltar, who are currently being trained to take up the vacant posts.

“Should Unite consider the current complement insufficient for patient safety, the appropriate course of action would be for Nurse Management to submit a business case through the formal budgetary process,” No.6 said.

“Issuing public statements without following due process is neither constructive nor responsible.”

The Government said it had provided funding at the last budget claim for “each and every clinical post” requested by the GHA, including nursing posts.

No.6 said Unite’s claim that recruitment processes had become “increasingly complex and bureaucratic” failed to recognise “the diligence required” for public service appointments.

It said recent measures to streamline processes where appropriate include:

• Appointing experienced officers to oversee investigations, grievances, and disciplinary matters.

• Standardising templates and procedures to ensure consistency and fairness.

• Including independent officers in investigative teams to minimise conflicts of interest.

No.6 also rejected Unite’s claim that grievance and disciplinary processes had “ground to a halt”.

Since November 2024, the GHA had made significant progress, including halting any potentially mishandled cases, ensuring procedural fairness, and directly addressing longstanding issues, No.6 said in the statement.

It added that Unite’s criticism of the integration of the GHA workforce under the Department of Personnel & Development [DPD] ignored the “considerable progress” achieved in a short time.

It said advancements to date include:

• Aligning GHA HR practices with those of the wider Civil Service.

• Strengthening oversight of occupational health, disciplinary and grievance processes.

• Simplifying recruitment processes while maintaining necessary safeguards.

The Government and the GHA said the remained committed to constructive engagement with Unite and all stakeholders to ensure the welfare of staff and the delivery of high-quality healthcare services.

Constructive criticism based on facts was welcomed as part of a shared commitment to progress, they said.

“Unite’s claims are very disappointing, particularly given the strides that have been made in workforce management and industrial relations within the GHA since the Director of Personnel and Development became responsible for GHA Workforce,” said Health Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez.

“I commend the efforts of the GHA’s staff in addressing challenges with fairness and hard work.”

“I would urge Unite to sit with the Director of Personnel and Development and the Director of Nursing and engage in constructive dialogue.”

“Government and the GHA are entirely commitment to supporting the workforce and delivering excellent patient care remains an absolute priority, but this must be achieved through factual and constructive engagement, not rhetoric designed only to seek front page media headlines.”

No.6 added too that it was incorrect for Unite to say there had been a "lack of engagement and constructive dialogue" between the GHA and the union.

Since the integration of the GHA workforce into the DPD, the Director General, senior management at the GHA and the Director of Workforce had ensured extensive engagement with Unite representatives.

No.6 said those efforts had already delivered significant progress on a wide range of matters, including but not limited to:

• Resolving the ERS backpay issue by 24th December 2024.

• Advertising ERS Catering posts in line with established recruitment processes.

• Providing detailed responses to Unite on various queries and concerns.

Additionally, numerous meetings with Unite representatives had taken place, with grievances, disciplinary cases and medical retirements addressed with “transparency, fairness and due process”, No.6 said.